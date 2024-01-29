Police raid unlicenced bar, apprehend 5

New Delhi: In a significant crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the Delhi Police raided an unlicenced bar named “The Black” located in CR Mall and apprehended five individuals.



The Special Staff of the Delhi Police received an anonymous tip about the illegal activities of the bar. The owners of the bar were identified as Shahrukh, Snaaf, Rashid, Vikki and Yash.

According to the police, the operation was carried out on Saturday, under the leadership and supervision of ACP Gurudev Singh.

Acting on confidential information, the police team discovered the establishment serving illicit liquor to patrons.

The five individuals, Shahrukh, Snaaf, Rashid, Vikki, and Yash, claiming to be the owners, admitted to operating without a valid excise licence.

During the raid, police seized various brands of alcohol, including 12 bottles of Wood Picker beer, 12 bottles of Budweiser beer, and 2 bottles of Rockford Whisky.

The confiscated items were taken into police custody. Following the collection of sufficient evidence, legal proceedings were initiated against the accused under section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act at the Anand Vihar Police Station.