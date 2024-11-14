Police raid associates’ homes amid surge in threats and extortions

New Delhi: The rising spurt of gangster activity has been hitting headlines not only in Delhi-NCR but across the country. For the past few days, there have been murmurs that gangster activity was rising in Delhi. Functioning from prisons or bases abroad, the gangsters are gradually using local associates to demand extortion money from businessmen, contractors, and petrol pump owners, some even firing to scare them.

According to reports, Delhi Police carried out massive raids on outer Delhi, on the homes of gang associates. Till now, several suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned concerning recent crimes in the Capital. These raids were conducted as part of intensified investigations meant to check the spread of notorious gangs.

Police operations from last night targeted known gangsters’ locations: Lawrence Bishnoi, Kaushal Chaudhary, Himanshu aka Bhau, Kala Jathedi, Hashim Baba, Chenu Gang, Gogi Gang, Neeraj Bawania, and Tillu Tajpuria.

Operations reportedly took place overnight and landed several arrests and detentions; the suspects remain under interrogation for a long list of crimes across Delhi.

The task force consisted of members from the Special Cell, Delhi Police, Crime Branch, Special Staff, and local police stations for the raids. Most raids were concentrated on areas of outer Delhi, Dwarka, Northeast Delhi, Narela, Kanjhawala, and Sangam Vihar.

Recently, gangsters have increased their crimes by even more brutal activities.

Their associates committed many shootings and homicides. Taking a step towards curbing violence and bringing security again to the affected regions, Delhi Police are carrying out widespread raids on the homes and hideouts of those who are associated

with the gangsters.