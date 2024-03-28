Police: Punjab-based agent held for illegal travel facilitation to Germany

The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Punjab-based agent involved in facilitating illegal travel. The police received a tip from an anonymous source at the IGI Police Station.

Identified as Sandeep Kumar (44), son of Sukhdev Ram, resident of Massingam, Jhulka, Patiala, Punjab the arrested individual stands accused of orchestrating a scheme enabling travelers to unlawfully enter Germany through what is known as the “donkey route.”

The arrest follows a detailed investigation triggered by the deportation of a passenger, Harvinder Singh, from Germany to India, shedding light on the broader issue of immigration fraud.

Singh, deported after his asylum request was rejected, initially journeyed to Serbia on a tourist visa in November 2023 before making an illegal entry into Germany. His stay in a refugee camp under false credentials raised red flags, leading to the unraveling of this case.

The efforts of the IGI Airport police team, under the leadership of Inspector Vijender Rana, were instrumental in locating the accused Kumar after Singh disclosed his dealings with the agent.

Kumar, who confessed to his crimes, disclosed his operation of arranging journeys to Serbia on tourist visas, subsequently facilitating illegal entries into Germany.

The exposure of his network highlights a troubling trend of exploiting individuals seeking better opportunities abroad, underscoring the desperation of some to migrate, often leading to them being exploited.