Police probe alleged spitting incident at Gzb juice shop

Ghaziabad: Two men were taken into police custody here after local residents accused them of mixing spit into the juice they served. The incident took place at a juice shop named Bharat Juice Corner in Vijay Nagar’s Jal Nigam area.

According to ACP Kotwali Nagar Ritesh Tripathi, the police received a complaint from locals about unhygienic practices at the shop. The police then detained the two men. “We are investigating the matter. Legal action will be taken based on the facts,” said the officer. Loni MLA Nandkishore Gurjar alleged two juice shop workers gave false names and hid their identity using kalava threads. Though initially detained, they were released. He plans to escalate the matter; police have not confirmed the allegations. Investigation continues.