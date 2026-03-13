Police personnel smashes window, moves CNG car to avert explosion in Matiala slum

NEW DELHI: A major explosion was averted in southwest Delhi’s Matiala area when a Delhi Police head constable smashed the window of a locked CNG-fitted car and moved it away from a raging fire that destroyed over 400 shanties, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Mansaram Park area late on Wednesday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Pawan Kumar, the Bindapur police station received a call regarding the blaze at 11.57 pm. Local police teams and PCR units reached the spot to assist in the evacuation of residents.

During the rescue operation, Head Constable Ramratan Saran spotted a locked car parked in close proximity to the spreading flames.

Realising the vehicle was equipped with a CNG kit and the risk of explosion due to intense heat, the officer smashed the car window with a stone and moved it to a safer location

“The fire had reached very close to the vehicle. It was a new CNG car with a gas cylinder inside. Since it was locked, I broke the window and moved it away,” Saran said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the officer’s timely intervention prevented a major incident. Visuals of the incident were later shared by the Delhi Police on their official X handle, praising the head constable’s “prudent action”.

“During the fire that broke out in the slums of the Bindapur. Head Constable Ramratan Saran deployed in the PCR unit present at the scene, spotted a car parked extremely close to the fire and, sensing the possibility of an explosion, broke the car’s window and had the vehicle moved away in time. This prudent action averted a major disaster,” the Delhi Police wrote in its post.

According to officials, the fire destroyed over 400 huts, another 300 structures were saved due to the combined efforts of the police and the Delhi Fire Services. More than 28 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the situation under control.

No injuries or casualties were reported. Residents were safely evacuated before the fire spread to nearby shops and houses. Firefighters continued cooling operations for several hours before the blaze was

fully extinguished.