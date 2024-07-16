Police officers fire shots at Noida Mall, prompts suspension, enquiry

Noida: Two cops from Ghaziabad police commissionerate opened gunfire from a service pistol at Garden Galleria Mall in sector 38 of Noida prompting police to suspend and initiate departmental enquiry against them, said police officials on Monday.

According to police, the two police constables have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar and Mukul Kumar, both posted in Indirapuram police station of Ghaziabad. On Friday night, both were departing from a celebration held within one of the lounge premises inside mall. In an inebriated condition, they left the lounge and opened fire in the parking area.

While no person was injured, they told police that it was an accidental fire with service pistol. The local police was alerted by mall staffers who made a police control room (PCR) call. Following the examination of CCTV footage, both constables were apprehended.

A case was subsequently registered against them at Sector 39 police station. Although both individuals were granted bail by the court, they have been suspended from their duties pending further investigation. Notably, it was found that the revolver involved in this mishap belonged to Mukul.

“Both the constable have been suspended and department enquiry has been initiated against them. This is a big negligence on their part and actions will be take accordingly,” said a senior police officer.

This event follows several other disturbing incidents linked to the Garden Galleria Mall’s parking lot. In January this year, a 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint alleging she had been raped by five men within the mall parking in June 2023.

Moreover, in an earlier similar incident took place in April 2022, Brijesh Rai—a corporate executive—lost his life after being violently assaulted by bouncers and staff members of one of the bars situated within the mall following a dispute regarding his bill.

These consecutive events have raised significant concerns about safety measures and security protocols implemented in and around commercial establishments such as malls. It highlights an urgent need for enhanced vigilance and stricter regulatory actions to safeguard public welfare and maintain order within these communal spaces.