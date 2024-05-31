Police nabs vegetable vendor for stabbing man over strewn garbage

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old vegetable vendor was arrested by the Delhi Police for stabbing a man over an altercation on a garbage bag A PCR call at the Subji Mandi Police Station alerted the authorities.



The accused was identified as Mannu alias Jaggi alias Mental (32), a resident of Subzi Mandi, Delhi. According to the Police, the incident occurred on May 21, at Kabir Basti, following an altercation between the accused and the victim, Sikandar Sonkar, over garbage left by the victim near Mannu’s jhuggi. In a fit of rage, Mannu attacked Sikandar with a knife. The victim was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital with three stab wounds. Following the incident, Mannu fled with his wife, daughter, and his vegetable cart.

The case was registered and was taken up by a dedicated police team of the Delhi Police under the guidance of ACP Vijay Kumar Rastogi.

The team traced Mannu’s escape route using CCTV footage and tracked him to Mukherjee Nagar, but he was not found there.

After several days of intensive search and intelligence gathering, Mannu was finally apprehended in Jahangirpuri.

During interrogation, Mannu confessed to the crime, revealing that he attacked Sikandar following an argument that escalated when Sikandar slapped him. Mannu, feeling humiliated, used a knife from his cart to stab Sikandar.