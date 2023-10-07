Police nabs two members of Arsh Dalla Sukha Duneke gang

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two members of the Arsh Dalla-Sukha Duneke gang, officials said on Saturday.



Those arrested have been identified as Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maud and Harry Rajoura alias Bada Harry, police said.

Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab’s most wanted criminals, was killed by unidentified assailants in the Canadian city of Winnipeg on September 20.

It is believed to be a result of inter-gang rivalry, according to officials.