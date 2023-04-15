Police nabs ‘super chor’ who inspired a Bollywood movie

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested infamous burglar Devender Singh aka Bunty Chor (53) once again after a long chase of over 500 kilometres from Kanpur Dehat (UP). He was involved in over 300 cases of burglaries in various states of the country, the police informed on Friday.

Bunty Chor is a resident of the Vikaspuri area of West Delhi. He gained fame when he went to the reality show ‘Big Boss’ Season 4 in 2010 and was evicted from the show due to misbehaviour with maker and host Salman Khan. Then, a Bollywood Movie titled ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’ starring Abhay Deol was filmed in his biography.

According to DCP South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary, a couple of burglaries took place on Thursday at Greater Kailash where three expensive mobile phones, a purse, two laptops, branded shoes, wrist watch and a Baleno were burgled from a house, while another incident was reported wherein the complainant reported the theft of electrical items — steam press, five Sony TVs with set-top boxes, LG printer were stolen. Later, a separate case was registered in this regard.

A team of CR Park police station led by SHO Ritesh Sharma comprising Inspector Vipin Kumar, SI Amit Kumar, SI Rajdev, ASI Deepak Kumar, HC Jaiveer, Ct Dinesh, Ct Ravi and Ct Rakesh under the close supervision of ACP CR Park Manu Himanshu started the investigation.

“The CCTV footage of the area and place of the incident revealed that a middle-aged suspect wearing a cap is involved in both the house burglaries. The team started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect on the route of the stolen car which revealed that it was going towards Noida via Alaknanda, CR Park. NPR cameras installed at Alaknanda confirmed the registration number of the stolen car, she said.

During the investigation, the police team reached Kalindi Kunj chasing the suspect through CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, the team checked the locations of stolen mobile phones and found one of the mobile phones switched on and its location was found near Agra, UP on the highway.

The team instantly moved towards the location which was about 150 km away from them but the team did not take a single break.

Meanwhile, the Fastag of the stolen mobile phone was kept on surveillance and took updates of Fastag deductions at different toll booths of UP towards the Nepal border, Chowdhary mentioned.

After a chase of almost 500 km, the cops nabbed the accused at the toll plaza in Kanpur Dehat (UP). He also resisted his arrest and also shown a fake police ID card to the team, later the cops broke the window glass and took him in the custody, DCP South confirmed.