Police nabs six people for killing Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader

New Delhi: Six people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the killing of Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader Surendra Matiala in Dwarka’s Bindapur area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin (25), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Arun Chand (19) and Deepak Berwa (19), both residents of Palam Colony in Delhi, Yogesh Kumar (30) of Jhajjar in Haryana, and two boys aged between 16 and 17 years, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan claimed that Yogesh was among the two shooters who killed Matiala and a weapon has also been seized from him. He was arrested from Chandigarh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police officer said.

The Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader was shot dead in his office in the Bindapur area on April 14.

During the investigation, police zeroed in on four bike-borne suspects who were at the spot when the crime was being committed. Two of them fired on Matiala. One of the two motorcycles was stolen from Dwarka the day Matiala was killed, the DCP said.

DCP Vardhan said that absconding criminal Kapil Sangwan was the main conspirator behind this killing.

He and Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar, planned this killing. Rohit roped in his brother Sohit, Kumar and others in the conspiracy and also involved two criminals from Rajasthan in it, the police officer said.