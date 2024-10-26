Police nabs seven Bishnoi gang members, thwarts murder plot

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested seven members of the Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi gang, foiling a planned murder mission of two individuals including the nephew of the former Rajasthan MLA Raj Kumar Gaur.

According to the police reports, the operation’s breakthrough came on Wednesday, with the arrest of Ritesh Kumar, a suspected operative of the Bishnoi gang, in south east Delhi.

Acting on intelligence gathered through extensive surveillance, the Special Cell zeroed in on Ritesh as an active member of the syndicate. His apprehension provided crucial insights, prompting further raids in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Based on information extracted from Ritesh, officers launched a follow-up raid in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, which led to the capture of Sukhram, another gang affiliate.

Sukhram revealed that he had received instructions from fugitive Anmol Bishnoi and his associate Naveen, alias Arzoo.

The operation continued with a raid in Abohar, Punjab, where two more suspects, Sahil Bishnoi and Amar Singh, were apprehended on Thursday. Both men are residents of Abohar and were found to have direct links with the Bishnoi syndicate. The police’s efforts extended into Haryana on the same day, with three additional arrests in Abubshahar, Sirsa.

The suspects, identified as Badal, Parmod, and Sandeep, were taken into custody, completing a coordinated strike that spanned three states within 48 hours.

According to initial interrogations, the detained suspects were operating under orders from Bishnoi and Arzoo.

Their immediate mission was to execute a targeted assassination against Sunil Pahalwan, a resident of Ganganagar and the nephew of former Rajasthan MLA Raj Kumar Gaur.

Authorities have confirmed that the gang had other high-profile targets lined up, though details remain confidential to safeguard the investigation’s integrity.

The arrested individuals have extensive criminal records with a history of violent offenses. The gang’s associates, ranging from ages 19 to 35, have faced charges under various sections, including those for murder, assault, and arms violations across police stations in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.