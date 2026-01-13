Police nabs Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang member wanted in 18 cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a member of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, who was wanted in multiple criminal cases and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, in Uttar Pradesh’s Loni, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, was wanted in an Arms Act case registered at Chanakyapuri police station.

According to the police, Vikas was an active member of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang and had played a key logistical role for the syndicate.

He was declared a proclaimed offender and is allegedly involved in at least 18 criminal cases spanning four states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

In 2023, he reportedly arranged the stay of around 10 gang members in a rented flat in Gurugram, where they had assembled to allegedly plan the murder of Kaushal Chaudhary, leader of the rival Kaushal gang, inside a court complex.

Acting on inputs, police had arrested the gang members from the flat, while Vikas managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Kumar said.

Following the incident, a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced by the Haryana STF for information leading to his arrest.

After about six months, Vikas was apprehended by Haryana Police from Hisar, but he subsequently went underground again after his release.

“During interrogation, Vikas disclosed that he came in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while lodged in Jaipur jail in 2021,” the DCP added.

After factional differences between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, he allegedly switched allegiance and became an active operative of the latter, engaging in robbery and extortion to generate funds for the gang.

Police said Goldy Brar allegedly made extortion threats in June 2025. Vikas, a proclaimed offender, escaped during a Chanakyapuri interception where an illegal pistol was recovered.