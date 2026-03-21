Police nabs man for firing at Narela businesswoman

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man for an alleged attempt to murder a businesswoman in Narela. The accused, identified as Anish alias Ishwar Dayal, had been absconding since March 7 after allegedly opening fire to terrorise the victim and force her to shut her business.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a Crime Branch team from RK Puram apprehended him during a targeted operation on March 18. He has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

and the Arms Act.

The case dates back to March 6, when the woman, who runs a water plant, reported that two men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them, identified as Anish, allegedly threatened her with a pistol and fired at a wall near the premises to instil fear. The duo warned her to shut down the business before fleeing.

Police had earlier arrested co-accused Piyush. During interrogation, Anish allegedly said the attack was linked to prior enmity.