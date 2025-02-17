Police nabs fugitive in illegal arms case

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual in connection with an illegal arms case.

The accused has been identified as Gulzar (36) resident of Majdoor Janta Colony, Delhi.

According to the police, Gulzar had been evading authorities after failing to appear in court for his trial, leading to the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him. Gulzar was originally arrested in 2009 along with three associates, Shahid, Naim Ahmad, and Feroz Ali, following a police raid in the Badli Industrial Area.

The Crime Branch team seized four illegal single-shot firearms and nine live cartridges, suspecting the group was planning a serious crime. A case was registered under an FIR at the Crime Branch Police Station under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

After their arrest, all four accused were remanded to judicial custody and later released on bail. However, Gulzar failed to attend his court hearings, prompting the issuance of an NBW against him.

A specialized team led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir, under the supervision of ACP Narender Beniwal, was formed to track down the fugitive. The team included SI Satender Dahiya, HC Sandeep, HC Pardeep, HC Ajay, HC Ashok, HC Ashwani, and HC Varun.

Through technical surveillance and local intelligence by HC Varun, police traced Gulzar to Janta Colony, Welcome, Delhi, and successfully apprehended him. Originally from Meerut, he had a criminal history, including attempted murder and arms offences. His arrest, while employed as a parking guard, marks a key success in tackling illegal arms crimes.