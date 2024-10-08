Police nabs fraudsters posing as FedEx staff

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police has arrested seven cyber fraudsters and uncovered a massive nationwide cyber fraud operation, where the cybercriminals were responsible for duping victims out of Rs 23.3 crore by posing as a FedEx

company official.

According to the police reports, the accused, involved in 6,696 complaints across India, were apprehended by Gurugram’s Cyber Crime police under the leadership of Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The arrested cyber fraudsters have been identified as Zeeshan Alam, Vikram Dahiya, Charan Singh, Anupam Singh, Rameshwar, Karan Singh, and Sanskar Mehta. Each of them was linked to multiple cases of online scams conducted across the country.

Zeeshan Alam, a resident of Kirari, Delhi, was apprehended on September 21, by Inspector Brahm Prakash in connection with an FIR from Cybercrime Police Station West, Gurugram.

Vikram Dahiya and Charan Singh were arrested earlier, on September 16 and September 23, respectively, by ASI Sandeep from the same police station. Meanwhile, Constable Bhagat Singh arrested Anupam Singh and Rameshwar on July 7 and September 21.

Karan Singh, a resident of Gupta Market Colony in Panipat, Haryana, was taken into custody on September 13, by SI Ravishankar.

Finally, Sanskar Mehta, resident of Bhourwad village in Nagaur, Rajasthan, was arrested on July 28, by Inspector Sunil in connection with an FIR registered at the Cybercrime Police Station Manesar, Gurugram.

According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the arrested individuals were part of a large-scale cyber fraud operation with over 6,696 complaints filed against them nationwide, involving fraudulent activities amounting to nearly Rs 23.3 crore. Police records show 253 cases registered against them, with 13 from Haryana, including four from Cybercrime Police Station West, Gurugram, and one from Cybercrime Police Station Manesar.

The Gurugram Police investigation revealed that the accused posed as fake FedEx officials and engaged in task-based scams, tricking victims into fraudulent transactions. They used advanced techniques to evade detection.