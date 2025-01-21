Police nabs ex-kabaddi player for orchestrating illegal immigration

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a former national kabaddi player involved in facilitating illegal immigration and a fake VISA for the journey of a passenger to the United States.

The police were informed about the fraud after an Indian passenger was deported from United States.

The accused had been identified as Mandeep Singh (42), son of Malkeet Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudhrian, Kapurthala, Punjab.

According to the police, the accused was a former national kabaddi player and current physical training instructor at a government school, was apprehended for arranging forged documents and illegal travel routes for individuals seeking entry to the U.S. The case unraveled on December 14, 2024, when Maninder Pal Singh (20) deportee from Punjab, arrived at IGI Airport. Upon inspection, immigration authorities discovered missing pages in his passport, suspected to have contained forged visas and stamps. Mandeep Singh charged Maninder Rs 41 lakh for illegal US travel via multiple countries, using fake documents. Arrested after a chase, Singh admitted his racket, disclosed international connections, and remains under investigation alongside recovered financial records.