Police nabs Bali-Bawania gang recruits with illegal firearms

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two recruits of the notorious Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang and recovered two illegal firearms and five live cartridges, the officials informed on Monday.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit alias Bachi (25) and Devender (23), both natives of Bhiwani, Haryana. The operation, led by Inspector Puran Pant and his team, was executed under the supervision of the ACP Special Cell/NR.

According to the DCP Special Cell Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the Special Cell/Northern Range has been relentless in its efforts to combat criminal syndicates and apprehend wanted criminals to maintain law and order in Delhi NCR. Their latest achievement involved identifying and tracking the movements of Rohit and Devender, who had recently relocated to Delhi from Haryana.

Rohit, a close aide, sympathizer and supporter of the infamous Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang, had previously been arrested in two cases related to attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. Devender, on the other hand, is a recruit in the gang, presumably being groomed to eliminate rival gang members or their supporters, Singh mentioned.

On November 2, the police received specific information about the presence of Rohit and Devender in the Rohini area of Delhi. The criminals were scheduled to meet associates to collect money and receive instructions on behalf of Naveen Bali. A strategic trap was laid near Gate No. 3, Japanese Park, Sector 11, Rohini, which led to the arrests.

Despite being warned to surrender, Rohit and Devender attempted to use their loaded weapons against the police party. The cops displayed courage, ensuring the safety of all involved, and apprehended the criminals without any casualties, Singh confirmed.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, as the police continue to gather more information about the apprehended individuals and their gang affiliations, the officials added.