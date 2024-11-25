Police nabs absconding member of Pasonda gang

NEW DELHI: Delhi police has arrested an absconding member of the Pasonda gang for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Azim (34) and had been absconding since 2019, they said. Azim was arrested in 2017 for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to his associates. In 2019, a case under provisions of MCOCA was registered against him and other gang members, police said. After getting out on bail, he reportedly went into hiding in Jhansi and was working at a food processing unit, police added.

He has also been charged with three cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, sexual harassment and Arms Act in Delhi, police said. Based on a tip-off, Azim was arrested from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, police added.