Police nabs 4 sharpshooters, 1 linked to GTB incident

NEW DELHI: Four notorious sharpshooters and henchmen from a gang active in the Trans Yamuna area have been apprehended by the Special Cell.



An anonymous tipped the Special Cell team of the Delhi Police about the gang members.

The accused were identified as Rahul Singh alias Rahul Khateek (33) resident of Saboli Ext. Harsh Vihar, Delhi, Sameer alias Baba (22) resident of Kabeer Nagar, Delhi, Mukesh alias Sachin alias Golu (27) resident of Mandoli Chungi, Harsh Vihar, Delhi, and Suhail alias Tauheer alias Shooter (22) resident of Kabeer Nagar, Delhi

According to the Police, the accused were captured after a meticulous operation involving human intelligence and technical surveillance. The police recovered four .32 caliber pistols and 13 live cartridges from the suspects.

The gang members were implicated in several high-profile murder cases, including a fatal shooting at GTB Hospital, where an innocent patient was mistakenly killed,

and the murder of Suraj, a rival gang member, in Welcome area.

The gruesome killing of Suraj was recorded on CCTV, adding to the gang’s notoriety.

The Special Cell team, while tracking wanted gangsters, received a tip-off about the movements of Sameer alias Baba, involved in the GTB Hospital murder, and his associate Rahul Singh alias Rahul Khateek, who was wanted for Suraj’s murder.

The police deployed informers and conducted technical surveillance, uncovering that the criminals were hiding in the North East Delhi border area. Despite their efforts to evade arrest by frequently changing locations, their movements were eventually traced to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

On July 19, the police apprehended Sameer and Rahul in Muni Ki Reti, Rishikesh, seizing two pistols and four live cartridges from them.

Further interrogation led to the capture of Mukesh and Suhail in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, on the night of July 20, 2024. They were found in possession of two additional pistols and eight live cartridges.