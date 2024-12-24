Police nabs 2018 murder accused after years on run

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has apprehended Ankit alias Sukha alias Kala alias Audha (27), wanted in connection with a 2018 robbery and murder case registered at Mahendra Park Police Station. A resident of Tehsil Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Ankit was arrested on December 21 near Hanuman Mandir in MP’s Narsinghpur district.

The Crime Branch tracked him using technical surveillance and human intelligence, led by Inspector Satender Poonia and ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba. Ankit was involved in the shooting death of Rajesh Gupta outside his factory in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, on July 16, 2018. Gupta was targeted for his money, and Ankit, along with accomplices, executed the crime. Ankit, initially arrested in 2020 and granted interim bail in 2021, staged his disappearance while on bail, filing a false confinement case in Haryana to evade arrest. He has a history of drug abuse and arms-related offenses. Following his arrest, Ankit was charged and presented in court.