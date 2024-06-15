Police nab two with Rs 1 cr e-cigarettes

NOIDA: Around 2,500 imported e-cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore and four kilograms of marijuana were seized, and two people were arrested for allegedly selling them to youngsters in Delhi-NCR, police said Friday.



The arrested individuals admitted to selling the banned e-cigarettes to students in schools, colleges, universities, and PG accommodations across Delhi NCR, police said.

Ravi Kumar and Shahnawaz were arrested late Thursday night near Noida’s Sector 18 market in a coordinated action by Sector 20 police and the Crime Response Team (CRT), a senior officer said.

“A gang involved in supplying cannabis and e-cigarettes has been busted. Two people have been arrested. We recovered 2,500 e-cigarettes, each costing between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in the black market,” DCP (Crime) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said. “In total, e-cigarettes worth approximately Rs 1 crore have been recovered along with four kilograms of cannabis,” Avasthy said.

The third absconding associate, Jitendra Walia, who supplied these materials, has been identified. Walia, alias KD alias Sonu, is a resident of Gurugram. “Efforts are underway to ensure his arrest soon,” Avasthy added.

Police also recovered hookah items and over 2,500 hookah flavors from the arrested duo, who used hookah items as a front to supply banned substances.

A three-wheeler vehicle used by the duo for supplying these items in Delhi NCR was also impounded,

police said.

“During initial inquiry, the arrested persons revealed that these e-cigarettes were imported from abroad, particularly from western countries. The supply was made from there, and the accused would then distribute them,” DCP Avasthy said.

“The accused had just started this work in Noida and were arrested immediately. They have operated in the past in Delhi,” he added.

Walia has a criminal history and has been arrested by Delhi Police in the past, while details about the background of the arrested duo are being checked.

An FIR has been lodged at Sector 20 police station under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and Section 4 of The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.