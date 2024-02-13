Police nab suspect in Janta Majdoor Colony shooting

New Delhi: One accused was arrested for the violent altercation in Janta Majdoor Colony which resulted in two persons being injured by gunfire on the evening of Sunday, Delhi Police said on Monday.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Welcome Police Station. The arrested accused was identified as Faizy (19), resident of Idgah Road, Janta Majdoor Colony, Welcome, Delhi.

According to the police, the confrontation was the result of a lingering dispute between one of the victims and the accused.

The FIR, registered under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Welcome police station, details the sequence of events that unfolded near the mosque, leading to the shooting.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Amaan, an air conditioner repair technician, and a 17-year-old juvenile. Amaan sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand, while the latter suffered a more severe injury with a bullet lodged in his upper abdomen. Both victims hail from Janta Majdoor Colony, with Amaan being rushed to JPC Hospital shortly after the incident and the teenager admitted to GTB Hospital in a stable condition. Preliminary investigations reveal that the shooting was the culmination of a quarrel that began two days prior over a trivial matter between the juvenile victim and Faizy.

The altercation re-escalated when the two encountered each other by chance near the mosque, leading Faizy to discharge a firearm. The first bullet struck Amaan inadvertently before hitting the intended target. Eyewitnesses and police sources suggest that Faizy, currently unemployed, fled the scene immediately after the shooting.