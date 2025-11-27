Police nab over 2,000 persons in crackdown under ‘Op Kawach 11’

New Delhi: In a sweeping citywide operation ahead of the upcoming MCD by-elections, the Delhi Police launched Operation Kavach 11.0, carrying out simultaneous raids at 1,566 locations across all 15 districts, including units of the Crime Branch and Special Cell.

The 24-hour drive, conducted between November 24 and 25, led to the arrest of hundreds of offenders linked to drug trafficking, illicit liquor trade, gambling and illegal arms possession, making it one of the most extensive coordinated actions undertaken this year.

During the crackdown, police arrested 80 narco-offenders in 76 NDPS cases, recovering 282.71 grams of heroin, 19.235 kg of ganja, 2.147 kg of opium, 2.034 kg of charas, 4,704 Tramadol capsules, and Rs 1,02,660 in cash.

Under the Delhi Excise Act, 273 cases were registered and 273 individuals arrested. Police seized 17 beer bottles, 57 beer cans, 911 liquor bottles, and 41,704 quarters of illicit liquor.

Another 1,500 people were arrested for drinking in public places.

To curb weapon-related crime, police arrested 100 persons in 99 Arms Act cases, recovering one pistol, 13 country-made pistols, six live cartridges, 87 knives, and several vehicles used in criminal activities. Gambling networks were also targeted, resulting in 213 arrests in 117 cases and the recovery of Rs.2,37,785 in cash.

Additionally, police apprehended 24 proclaimed offenders, arrested 16 auto-lifters, and recovered 23 stolen vehicles. A total of 2,405 vehicles were seized under provisions of the Delhi Police Act.

As part of preventive action, 542 persons were arrested to avert potential offences, 2,516 people were taken into preventive custody, and 23,387 individuals were detained for violations under various provisions of the Delhi Police Act.

Police also conducted checks on 3,837 known bad characters, and 4,857 people were prosecuted under COTPA for tobacco-related offences.

The operation aligns with Delhi Police’s zero-tolerance stance on narcotics under Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha. Through the Operation Kavach framework, launched in 2023, the police have been using both top-down and bottom-up strategies to dismantle drug networks.

This year alone, police have arrested 2,565 narco-offenders and recovered significant quantities of heroin, ganja, opium, cocaine and psychotropic tablets.

Key arrests during Operation Kavach 11.0 included the busting of a pharmaceutical-drug racket in Narela, the arrest of Nepalese nationals with high-quality charas in Sarita Vihar, the seizure of heroin and opium from two Bareilly-based traffickers in Ghazipur, and the recovery of ganja from a peddler in Kirti Nagar.

Officials said the operation has forced major traffickers underground, disrupted supply lines and compelled syndicates to shift operations outside Delhi. Senior officers across all districts supervised the drive, underscoring the Delhi Police’s commitment to public safety and drug-free communities.