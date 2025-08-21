Police nab man for sexual exploitation

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old man for sexually exploiting a woman under the false promise of marriage and uploading her intimate videos online without consent.

The case was registered at Anand Parbat Police Station on June 26 following a complaint by the 24-year-old victim. The accused, identified as Sohil alias Sonu of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly lured the woman into a relationship, established sexual relations, secretly recorded videos, and later posted one on Instagram, causing her severe distress.

Police booked him under Sections 69, 115(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A team led by SI Urvashi, with HC Suresh, HC Ajay, and Ct. Amit, tracked him using call detail records and intelligence inputs before making the arrest.

Investigators recovered digital evidence, which officials say will be crucial in prosecution. Police are also probing if others were involved in circulating the videos or assisting the accused.

Authorities stressed that the case reflects the growing misuse of social media in privacy violations. Sohil remains in custody as further interrogation continues.