Police nab man for multi-crore fraud

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested Mohit Wadhwa, 44, for allegedly cheating 14 devotees of Rs 9 crore through fake Dubai investment schemes.

Exploiting spiritual ties at religious gatherings, Wadhwa promised high returns but failed to deliver. He admitted to using the funds for crypto investments and personal luxuries. Previously arrested in a similar case, he was caught on May 9; the probe into his

associates continues.