Police nab man for bludgeoning wife to death in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A 47-year-old labourer was arrested by the Gurugram Police for allegedly killing his wife with a brick following a violent domestic altercation over suspicion of an extramarital affair.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Sector-07 IMT Manesar Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Rupa Devi (44), and the accused has been identified as Rajkumar (47), both were residents of Bargwa, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the gruesome murder came to light on June 16, when the police station Sector-07 IMT Manesar received a call via ERV alerting them to the death of a woman in a residence in the village of Dhana.

Upon arrival, the police found the lifeless body of Rupa Devi lying on a bed in a room on the first floor of the house.

Her head was severely injured and bloodied, raising immediate suspicion of foul play. Forensic experts, fingerprint teams, and the duty magistrate were called in to examine the crime scene, and the body was sent for postmortem before being handed over to her family.

According to the landlord’s written complaint, Rajkumar had moved into the room with his wife Rupa and their two children, Vipin and Afool, on May 22.

Both husband and wife worked as laborers. The landlord stated that his caretaker had informed him of a recent quarrel between the couple.

On June 16, the caretaker noticed Vipin standing outside the room while cleaning the premises. When he asked Vipin to open the latch, they discovered Rupa’s body on the bed, covered in blood and with visible head injuries.

The landlord immediately suspected Rajkumar of murdering his wife during a domestic fight using a heavy object.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Sector-07 IMT Manesar Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A dedicated police team was formed and successfully tracked down the accused near the KMP Highway.

During initial interrogation, Rajkumar confessed to the crime. He revealed that on the night of June 15-16, he heard Rupa speaking to someone in the bathroom.

When questioned, a heated argument broke out between the couple, during which Rupa allegedly grabbed his

private part in anger.

In a fit of rage, Rajkumar struck his wife twice on the head with a brick, killing her instantly at the scene. He will be presented in a local court; investigation

remains ongoing.