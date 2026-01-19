Police nab Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a wanted shooter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with a series of gun-firing and extortion-related incidents in Rajasthan, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Pardeep Sharma alias Golu (23), a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. His arrest followed a tip-off received by the Crime Branch regarding his movements in the national capital.

Police said Sharma is wanted in multiple cases involving extortion, armed assault and the illegal supply of firearms registered in Rajasthan. These include two FIRs lodged at Rai Singh Nagar Police Station in Ganganagar district.

Investigations revealed that in March 2025, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly demanded Rs 4 crore in extortion from a businessman in Jawahar Nagar, Ganganagar. When the businessman refused to comply, Sharma was reportedly tasked with carrying out a shooting at the victim’s residence to intimidate him.

In May 2025, Sharma and his associates allegedly opened fire at the businessman’s house, following which a case was registered at Jawahar Nagar Police Station. He was arrested in the matter but later secured bail.

Despite being released, Sharma allegedly continued to operate for the gang, with police stating that he remained actively involved in supplying arms and ammunition to its members.

In December 2025, four associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested with a substantial cache of illegal weapons, leading to the registration of an FIR under the Arms Act at Jawahar Nagar Police Station. Subsequent investigations identified Sharma as the source of the seized firearms.

Amid a rise in organised crime, extortion and firearm-related offences in Delhi and neighbouring states, the Anti-Gangster Squad of the Crime Branch intensified surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations. A special team led by Inspector Krishan Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Bhagwati Prasad and DCP Harsh Indora, tracked Sharma’s movements.

On January 16, acting on specific inputs and in coordination with Rajasthan Police, the team conducted a raid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and arrested Sharma. He was subsequently handed over to the Rajasthan Police for further investigation.

Police said Sharma remains an active operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is believed to have played a key role in multiple violent attacks targeting businessmen in Rajasthan.