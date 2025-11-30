Police nab key member of Naveen Khatti gang with illegal firearm

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested an active member of Naveen Khatti gang, allegedly wanted in a land-grabbing case, an official said

on Sunday.

The accused, Varun Bhardwaj (39) alias Mannu Pandit, was wanted in a major land-grabbing case registered at Dabri police station and has been involved in more than a dozen criminal cases, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted him near the CRPF School in Tilak Vihar on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

During the search, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Police said Bhardwaj, a class 12 dropout, had earlier spent seven years in jail for murder and resumed criminal activities after his release in 2021.