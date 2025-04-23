Police nab Gogi gang trio planning robbery in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three members of the infamous Gogi gang for an armed robbery in Gurugram.

The accused were identified as Abhimanyu alias Abhi (22), Amarjeet alias Bholu (27), and Shamsher Singh (27),all were residents of Village Bupania, Jhajjar, Haryana.

According to the police, the operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Rampal under the supervision of ACP Umesh Barthwal.

The arrests followed a tip-off received on April 21, indicating that the trio was planning a robbery in the South Delhi region.

A police team laid a trap near Rao Tula Ram Marg, where the suspects were intercepted while riding a stolen TVS Ronin motorcycle.

Upon being apprehended, police recovered a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges from Abhimanyu, and two country-made pistols with live cartridges from Amarjeet and Shamsher.