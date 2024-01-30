Police nab fugitive in murder case using advanced crime solving techniques

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested the accused in a brutal murder case registered at Samaypur Badli Police Station.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Samaypur Badli Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Amarjeet Singh alias Manga (23), resident of Siraspur, Samaypur Badli, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was on the run following the murder of Gurpreet Singh during a quarrel on January 7. The incident involved five individuals, including Amarjeet. The case was registered under sections 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Samaypur Badli Police Station.

Following the incident, the local police had arrested four of the accused – Sagar, Tapsi, Billu, and Ravindra alias Ravi.

However, Amarjeet Singh had evaded capture, leading to an intensive manhunt.

The team of the Crime Branch Delhi Police employed enhanced technical surveillance and thorough analysis to track down his whereabouts.

The breakthrough came when the team discovered Amarjeet’s use of a new mobile number for online payments, helping them pinpoint his location in the village of Naurangabad, Tarn Taran district, Punjab.

A raid executed with precision led to Amarjeet’s arrest from a room in a tubewell situated in the village fields.

During interrogation, Amarjeet confessed to his involvement in the murder. He admitted that upon hearing the commotion, he had joined the fight to support his friends due to a pre-existing rivalry with the victim’s family.

Amarjeet stated he attacked Gurpreet Singh with stones and a knife alongside his accomplices.

This arrest is a testament to the Delhi Police’s commitment to bringing criminals to justice, showcasing their adept use of technology and intelligence in solving complex cases.