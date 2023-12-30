Police nab cyber cheat impersonating advocate

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a cyber cheat who had been impersonating an advocate in the higher courts of India.



The police received information about the incident through a complaint registered at Cyber Police Station.

The apprehended accused was identified as Prateek Dahiya (27), son of Pramod Dahiya, resident of Sultanpur Dabas, New Delhi.

According to the police, the complaint that triggered the investigation was filed by a resident of Hauz Khas, stating that his bank account had been blocked on the NCRP portal due to a Binance transaction.

Desperate for a resolution, the complainant found a website and contacted an individual claiming to be a seasoned advocate with connections in police departments across India.

This fraudster deceived the complainant by promising to unfreeze the bank account and levying charges for various services, providing fake screenshots of official government emails from the Cyber Police Station in South Delhi.

The Cyber Police Station, South District, formed a dedicated team of the Delhi Police to investigate the matter.

The team worked diligently to trace the modus operandi of the cyber cheat. Preliminary enquiries, analysis of bank transactions, and surveillance of the mobile phone number used in the crime were conducted to gather evidence.

The investigation revealed a pattern where the accused targeted victims across India whose accounts were blocked by legal agencies.

Through extensive technical analysis, the team traced the location of Prateek Dahiya to EWS Flats, Narela, New Delhi.

A successful raid led to the apprehension of the accused, and the recovery of crucial evidence, including one mobile phone, four debit cards, one Aadhaar card, and one SIM card. On interrogation, the accused confessed to his fraudulent activities, claiming to have cheated more than 100 individuals using the same modus operandi.