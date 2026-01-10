Police nab another accused in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case; security to stay tightened

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday arrested one more accused in the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12, even as security arrangements were kept on high alert in and around the area in view of Friday prayers, officials said.

“We have arrested Mohd Imran (36). Further investigation is underway. Security will remain tightened in the area,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan stated. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in sensitive pockets of the locality to maintain law and order, while senior officers are supervising arrangements on the ground.

According to police, additional forces have been stationed near mosques and adjoining lanes, with pickets set up at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent any untoward incident.

Police are also using drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring to keep a close watch on the area, officials said, adding that the situation remains peaceful and under control.

Clarifying concerns related to Friday prayers, the Additional Commissioner said no restrictions have been imposed on any mosque.

“We have not put any restrictions on Friday prayers in any mosque. We have also checked the structural safety of the demolition site,” he said, adding that prohibitory restrictions imposed earlier would be removed soon after normalcy is restored.

Another senior police officer said the security measures were purely precautionary.

