Police nab 3 in shared cab robbery

New Delhi: The Gurugram Police arrested three suspects accused of robbing daily commuters while riding in a cab under the guise of a shared ride, ACP Varun Kumar Dahiya said yesterday in a press conference.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Sushant Lok Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sahil Khan alias Sallu (19), Shahid alias Channa (24), and Wasim Ali (21), all the accused were residents of Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of December 23 and 24, when a man filed a written complaint.

The victim stated that he had boarded a car from Sikandarpur, Gurugram, to Mahipalpur, Delhi, with four individuals, including the driver.

When the driver deviated from the route and was questioned about their destination, he revealed a plan to drop other passengers in DLF Phase-1, Gurugram.

Subsequently, the occupants of the car robbed the victim of his mobile phone and Rs 1,500 in cash before abandoning him near Golf Course Road, Sector-42, Gurugram.

The team of the Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police swiftly took action and on Monday they successfully apprehended the three suspects.

The police recovered the vehicle used in the crime, along with the stolen mobile phone and Rs 1,500 in cash, during the arrest.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and further interrogation is expected during the remand period.

The accused, Sahil Khan, works as a waiter at Ambience Mall, while Mohammad Shahid and Waseem Ali are identified as a taxi driver and mall employee, respectively.

The investigation revealed that on the night of the incident, the suspects had consumed alcohol and decided to carry out the robbery to cover their party expenses.

The police have commended the swift action in solving the case and ensuring the recovery of stolen items.

The next steps include presenting the suspects before the court, where their remand will be sought for continued investigation.