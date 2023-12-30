Police nab 3 in gruesome murder over love triangle

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested three individuals for the murder of a 20-year-old man due to jealousy over his friendship with a woman.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Gokulpuri Police Station.

The victim was identified as Mahir alias Imran (20), resident of Vijay Vihar, Loni, Ghaziabad.

The arrested accused were identified as Arman Khan (18), Faisal Khan (21), and Sameer alias Baloo (19), all residents of Bhagirathi Vihar, Gokalpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the gruesome crime transpired on the night of Wednesday at Lakhan Chowk, Bhagirathi Vihar, Delhi, leading to an FIR under section 302 IPC at Gokal Puri Police Station on Thursday.

The victim succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by the accused Arman Khan, Faisal Khan, and Sameer.

The motive behind this gruesome act goes back to a tumultuous love triangle involving Mahir, Arman, and a 21-year-old woman.

The three were connected through Instagram, where jealousy took root. Upon discovering a video call between Arman and the woman, Mahir, consumed by envy, confronted Arman, leading to a heated exchange.

The tragic sequence of events unfolded on the fateful day when Arman, luring Mahir under the pretext of returning the woman’s phone, orchestrated the lethal ambush.

The trio brutally attacked Mahir near Lakhan Chowk.

The chilling details emerged after a call reporting the stabbing and murder reached the Gokalpuri Police Station at 9:00 pm on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the crime scene, investigators discovered Mahir’s lifeless body with multiple stab wounds, and a blood-stained knife was recovered nearby.