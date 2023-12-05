Police nab 3 for posing as cops

New Delhi: Police have arrested three persons in two high-profile daylight robbery cases where the accused posed as police officials.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR at Seema Puri Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Amzad (24) son of Sirajuddin resident of Ashok Mohalla, Delhi, Jishan alias Shanu (30) son of Shakeel Ahmad resident of Indra Nagar, Dispensary Wali Gali, Ghonda Chowk, and Imran alias Pehalwan (32) son of Nasiruddin resident of Jafrabad, Delhi.

According to the police, the investigations commenced on November 25, following a PCR call reporting a robbery at Seema Puri.

The complainant detailed an attack by five individuals who assaulted the victim and looted valuables amounting to Rs 33,000 and two mobile phones. Subsequently, FIR was registered under sections 392/394/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Seema Puri Police Station.

Another incident on November 22, mirrored the first, with robbers impersonating police officials and robbing Rs 50,000 and other items.

This led to the registration of FIR under section 392/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Seema Puri Police Station.

Given the gravity of the cases, the team of Delhi Police undertook a meticulous investigation.

Technical analysis, including CCTV footage examination, played a pivotal role.

The breakthrough came when the team discovered a small piece of paper at the scene of a previous incident.

The paper, identified as a printout of an Online Police Clearance Certificate from April, provided a crucial lead.

Further inquiry revealed that an individual named Shanu impersonated a Delhi Police official and obtained the certificate from an applicant in Nepal.