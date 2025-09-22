Police nab 2 Sunny Sai gangsters

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two members of the Sunny Sai gang for armed robberies, extortion, and shootouts. An anonymous tip-off led to the identification of the accused as Sukhpreet alias Mafia (27), son of Gurdeep Singh, of Vikash Vihar, Chander Vihar, Delhi, and Shamshad Ali alias Pahalwan (25), son of Rahisuddin, from Khyala Village, Delhi.

The duo was apprehended from Raghubir Nagar on the night of September 19–20. Police recovered a sophisticated pistol with live cartridges from Shamshad and a loaded single-shot pistol

from Sukhpreet.

The arrests followed an intensive intelligence operation by the Crime Branch’s Anti-Gang Suppression (AGS) team, led by Inspector Krishan Kumar and supervised by ACP Bhagwati Prasad under DCP Harsh Indora. Acting on credible inputs, the suspects were kept under technical and manual surveillance before police raided their hideout. A case under the Arms Act has been registered.

Police sources said both accused are habitual offenders involved in murder, robbery, extortion, and attempted murder. Released from jail around two months ago, they were allegedly planning retaliation against rival gangs. Authorities believe their arrests prevented a potential clash with the Salam Tyagi and Saddam Gauri gangs.

Investigations revealed Sukhpreet joined the gang after dropping out of school in 2019 and was involved in the 2020 murder of bookie Shanki, while Shamshad’s crimes date to 2015, including the 2023 Mianwali Nagar gold biscuit robbery.

The gang, led by a jailed leader in Meerut, is notorious for armed robberies. mpost