Police nab 18-year-old for fatal stabbing of sister’s stalker

New Delhi: The Delhi Police successfully apprehended an 18-year-old suspect responsible for the murder of his sister’s alleged stalker.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Mayur Vihar Police Station.

The victim was identified as Neeraj (19), resident of Trilokpuri.

The accused was identified as Deepak alias Lucky (18) resident of block 20, Trilokpuri.

Neeraj had recently returned home from Faridabad, where he worked as a helper in a local gym. He

was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by his

brother but tragically died in hospital.

The team of the Delhi Police rushed to the hospital to investigate the matter further.

Upon inspecting the body, the decision was made to preserve it for a post-mortem examination.

The Crime and Forensic teams were summoned to the scene, located on the road between Block No. 18 and 19 in Trilokpuri.

During the inquiry, it was discovered that the fatal incident occurred while Neeraj was sitting on the pavement.

A scuffle erupted between him and another boy identified as Deepak. He has been apprehended, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered as per his statement to the authorities.

Further investigations and the accused’s interrogation unveiled a disturbing motive behind the stabbing.

Deepak claimed that he took this extreme step to avenge stalking of his sister, who he alleged had been stalked by the now-deceased Neeraj.

Deepak, with a ninth-grade education, worked as a night guard in Kale Khan.

The deceased, Neeraj, leaves behind a grieving family comprising two brothers and a sister.

The Mayur Vihar Police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with Neeraj’s tragic demise.

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are delving deeper into the circumstances leading to the altercation and subsequent fatal stabbing.