Police: Man electrocuted to death in Kirari

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted to death while working at a in Delhi’s Kirari area, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Wednesday night, and the man was identified as Harendra, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, they said.

Harendra worked as a cook at a guest house on Main Mubarakpur Road, the police said. During preliminary inquiry, it emerged that he suffered an electric shock while fetching water from a tap located near exposed electrical wiring at the premises, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to SGM Hospital but declared dead. Police preserved the body, sealed the site for examination, and registered a negligence case.