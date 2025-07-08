Police link man’s murder near ex-partner’s home to robbery

NEW DELHI: Six people, including two minors, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man after he resisted a robbery attempt in the Vijay Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

Four accused — Karan alias Doremon (22), who is the main accused, Aakash (23), Sumit (22), and Rahul (18) — were arrested, while the minors have been apprehended, the official said, adding that they allegedly spotted Manish alone in the area and attempted to snatch his belongings.

The deceased, identified as Manish, of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, had come to Delhi to reconcile with a woman he was in a relationship with.

When the victim resisted, they tied his hands using a cloth, strangled him and fled with his phone and bag on a scooter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

“(Manish) was found dead in Maharana Pratap Park on the morning of June 29. His body was discovered after a PCR call was received around 5 am reporting an unidentified male lying unconscious in the park,” the DCP said.

Upon reaching, police found the man dead.

Police launched an investigation after registering a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS. Initially, officials suspected the woman, as Manish had travelled to Delhi to reconcile with her, as she had broken up with him after learning that he was already married, the officer added

The body was found a few metres away from the woman’s residence, leading investigators to initially explore the possibility of a revenge angle involving her or her family members.

However, as the probe progressed, the police tracked the deceased’s missing mobile phone using its IMEI number, which was found active with another SIM card.

Technical surveillance and human intelligence led the police to the accused, and they were caught. The deceased’s mobile phone and important documents were also recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Karan has five previous criminal cases of theft registered against him. The others have no prior

involvement on record.