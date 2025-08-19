Police kick off etiquette, skill training programme for 2K cops

NEW DELHI: Police Commissioner SBK Singh launched an ‘Etiquette and Skill Training’ programme to enhance professionalism and public engagement of duty and public facilitation officers. Organised by the Delhi Police Academy, it will train 2,000 personnel in two-day workshops. The first batch of 350 officers began at Police Headquarters. Singh stressed courtesy, sensitivity and a service-oriented mindset, saying compassion and professionalism must guide police-public interactions to build trust and confidence.