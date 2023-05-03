Police: Kala Jatheri gang member held

New Delhi: The team of Special Cell (Southern Range) arrested a notorious gangster Ravinder aka Lappu, a member of the Kala Jatheri gang, police informed on Tuesday. Earlier, he was associated with the gang of Neetu Daboda and Ashok Pradhan. Police also confirmed that Lappu (31) was wanted and absconded in seven criminal cases here.



During the interrogation, the arrested gangster disclosed that he is an active member of the Kala Jatheri gang and has been committing heinous crimes in Delhi/NCR for the last 8 years. The accused is a habitual offender and is involved in 10 criminal cases- In the year 2009, he was arrested for the first time in a case of an attempt to murder, In the year 2017, he along with his associate Shekhu fired upon one Pradeep Kumar of Village Ladrawan, Delhi, who is also an active member of Ashok Pradhan gang. The process under 82 CrPC has been issued against the accused in that case.