Police issues traffic advisory for Chehlum procession

In preparation for the Shia Muslim community’s observance of Chehlum on Thursday, a traffic advisory has been issued for residents and commuters in Delhi.

Chehlum, which commemorates the 40th day after Moharram and the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, is a significant traditional event for the community.

SS Yadav, Special CP Traffic, said that the main Chehlum procession, featuring Tazia and Alam elements and expected to include 5,000 to 6,000 participants, will commence from Pahari Bhojla, Delhi, at 8:30 a.m. This early start time is due to the forthcoming G20 summit.

The procession will follow a route through various areas, including Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, and Krishna Menon Marg, among others, ultimately culminating in Karbala, Jor Bagh, for burial.

It’s expected that the procession will pause at Karbala, Jor Bagh, New Delhi, for the burial ceremony, where around 20,000 to 25,000 attendees, including women and children, are anticipated. Notably, some VIPs, including diplomats and ambassadors from Gulf countries, may attend the ‘Majlis’ (religious meeting). Before the burial at Karbala, ‘Anjuman-e-Haideri’ will organise a ‘Majlis’ for local Shia Muslims on Thursday at about 4.30 p.m. at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, Jor Bagh, New Delhi. Following this, at approximately 7 p.m., a public meeting will be held at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan to observe Chehlum as ‘Anti-Terrorism Day.’

Subsequently, another Majlis will take place, featuring religious discourses delivered by Maulana Kalbe Jawad, a prominent Shia cleric, the official said.

To ensure smooth traffic management during these events, traffic regulations will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. onwards on Thursday, along with numerous key roads in the vicinity, including Jama Masjid Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Connaught Place, and many others.

Traffic diversions will be implemented at several points to accommodate the procession. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys well in advance, avoid the affected routes, and follow the guidance of traffic police officers stationed along the procession route, Yadav mentioned. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon, are advised to leave with ample time due to potential delays along the routes. Alternative routes have been suggested for travellers approaching from different directions.

This traffic advisory is essential for a hassle-free experience during the Chehlum procession and related events, Yadav added.