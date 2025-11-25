Police issue fresh summons to teachers in class X suicide case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday summoned three more teachers of St Columba’s School for questioning in the case of a Class 10 student who died by suicide after allegedly facing mental harassment.

Two of three previously summoned teachers were questioned on Sunday. The latest notices were issued after investigators seized a DVR containing CCTV footage of the incident in which the boy was allegedly reprimanded during a drama-

club activity.

Police are examining the footage frame by frame and cross-checking it with statements from classmates as part of the ongoing probe.