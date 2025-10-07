Police invokes MCOCA against Himanshu Bhau gang

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 10 members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, police said on Monday.

Its leader, Himanshu, believed to be operating from abroad, and his close aide, Sahil, have been declared a proclaimed offender.

A request for trial in absentia has also been moved against the two absconding accused, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said.

The invocation of MCOCA means that the accused, if arrested, are likely to remain in custody for a longer period compared to other criminal laws, and the stringent provisions of the Act make it difficult for them to secure bail.

Ten members of the gang have been arrested and charge-sheeted under MCOCA, police said. According to police, the gang has been active since 2020, engaging in crimes such as extortion, kidnapping, and murder to target businessmen, property dealers,

and public figures.

The group sought to create fear through acts of violence, including firing incidents at car showrooms in Tilak Nagar and Naraina, and the murder of a rival gang member at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden.

Police probe Tilak Nagar showroom firing, linked to Himanshu Bhau’s syndicate; six injured, Rs 5 crore ransom demanded, four members killed, investigations ongoing.