Police intensify narcotics crack down in ‘Operation Kavach 6.0,’ apprehend 145

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has launched a massive anti-narcotics crackdown under “Operation Kavach 6.0,” leading to the arrest of 145 narco-offenders in 143 NDPS cases and the seizure of large drug quantities across Delhi.

According to the police reports, the operation, spanning 24 hours from November 12 to 13, involved 150 police teams conducting simultaneous raids at 907 locations across 15 districts.

Approximately 870.1 grams of heroin, 244.8 kg of ganja, 16.1 grams of cocaine, and 434 grams of MDMA were confiscated. Authorities also seized 34,420 rupees in cash, a gold chain, and multiple vehicles.

In addition to drug offenses, 208 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act, resulting in 207 arrests and the confiscation of over 244 cans of beer, 29,942 liquor quarters, and 198.75 liters of illicit liquor.

Further, 14 individuals were detained for violating the Arms Act, with police recovering six pistols, nine live cartridges, and eight knives. Police took 1,240 people into

preventive custody.

The operation targeted various levels of the drug trade, from street dealers to high-

level traffickers.

High-profile arrests included notorious trafficker Pipal Singh, caught with 335 grams of heroin and a

gold chain.

Another major seizure involved 172.78 kg of ganja recovered from suspects Gurpreet and Jaspreet Singh in the Shalimar Bagh area.

A Nigerian national was apprehended with 404 grams of MDMA, along with packaging materials and cash linked to drug sales.

The drive forms part of a larger “zero tolerance” policy under the central government’s initiative to eradicate drug trafficking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have emphasised the importance of combating narcotics, with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora executing stringent measures under their guidance.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, Special Cell, and district units coordinated the extensive raids, overseen by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Sanjay Bhatia and Deputy Commissioner Bhisham Singh.