Police Inspector’s son assaults man

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police Inspector’s son brutally assaulted a 53-year-old man in East of Kailash for objecting to his dog defecating outside.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the East of Kailash area after the victim, Rajesh Aggarwal, objected to a dog defecating outside his residence.

The altercation escalated rapidly when Aggarwal raised concerns about the dog’s behavior.

The accused, reportedly the son of a police inspector, reacted violently and launched a physical attack on Aggarwal. Witnesses stated that the assault was brutal, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Following the incident, Aggarwal was rushed to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Doctors described his condition as serious but stable, and he remains under close observation.

Confirming the development, a Delhi Police spokesperson said that an FIR has been filed and appropriate action will follow. “We are taking the matter seriously and further investigations are in progress,” the spokesperson added.

The involvement of a police officer’s family member has raised concerns about impartiality in the investigation, but officials have stated that the law will take its course

without any bias. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the accused, citing the ongoing nature of the probe.

Local residents expressed shock over the incident and have called for strict action, emphasising the need for accountability, especially when law enforcement personnel or their families are involved.

Community members have also demanded better behavior from pet owners and stricter enforcement of public hygiene norms.

As the investigation proceeds, the police have assured the public that all aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined, and justice will be served.

The case has sparked debate over the responsibilities of police families and the broader implications for community relations in the capital.