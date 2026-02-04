Police: Former housekeeper killed in Govindpuri stabbing; 5 apprehended

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested four persons and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old former housekeeper in south Delhi’s Govindpuri area, officials said on Tuesday.



The incident came to light after a PCR call reporting a quarrel was received at the Govindpuri police station around 3:45 pm. A police team rushed to a house in Kangar Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, where they found the blood-soaked body of a young man lying at the entrance of a room.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu Kumar Chauhan, alias Anshu (20), a resident of Kangar Mohalla. Senior officers, including the station house officer, reached the spot soon after and a crime team was called to examine the scene. Forensic evidence was collected, and the body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said Himanshu was originally from Etah and had earlier worked as a housekeeper at an industrial installation in Okhla Phase I. He had reportedly been unemployed for the past three months.

An FIR (No. 130/2026) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. The main accused, Bhavishya Kumar alias Rishi Gupta (18), has been arrested, while three others have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway.