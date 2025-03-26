Police foil large-scale Telegram cyber scam

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters, including a truck driver, for a large-scale Telegram investment scam.

The case emerged after a complaint was registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, stating a fraud of Rs 12,61,908 via a Telegram group, “Always Team Number Prediction.” The complainant was assured by Suresh Kumar Gujar that an investment of Rs 2,50,000 would yield Rs 50,000 per month. After transferring funds, the victim lost contact with the fraudsters.

An FIR was lodged on 26 February, and an investigation was launched under Addl. DCP-II/OND, Rajeev Kumar Ambasta. A police team, led by SHO Insp. Raman Kumar Singh, traced the money trail and call records. Based on technical surveillance, raids were conducted on 20 March in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of Suresh Kumar Gujar (20) and Rahul Kumar Gujar (22).

The accused used Instagram profiles like “number predication” and “number_king_8” to lure victims into Telegram groups with fake investment promises. Over 10,000 were deceived, initially investing small amounts before being coerced into larger sums. Police recovered evidence, and I4C is aiding victims as investigations continue.