Police files FIR over building collapse that killed 6 people

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case of negligence in connection to the building collapse in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Saturday that killed six members of a family and injured eight others, an

official said.

The rescue operation at the four-storey building has now concluded, he said.

The deceased include building owner Abdul Matloob (50), his wife Rabia (46), sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15), daughter Zubia (27), and two-year-old granddaughter Fozia. Their bodies were recovered from the debris and sent

to GTB Hospital.

Eight others, including family members and neighbours, were injured. An FIR has been filed, and a probe is underway. The family had moved in after their previous home caught fire.