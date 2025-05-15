Police files case 5 months after woman claimed racial abuse

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case five months after a woman from Northeast India alleged racial abuse and physical assault in the Vasant Kunj area, officials said on Wednesday. The woman from Nagaland visited a house in Vasant Kunj with a friend last December, where she was allegedly assaulted and subjected to racial slurs, a police officer said.

No FIR was filed initially when she approached the police. She later moved court, prompting a case to be registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya

Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police cited her absence from Delhi and insufficient grounds at the time as reasons for the delay.