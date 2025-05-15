Police files case 5 months after woman claimed racial abuse
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case five months after a woman from Northeast India alleged racial abuse and physical assault in the Vasant Kunj area, officials said on Wednesday. The woman from Nagaland visited a house in Vasant Kunj with a friend last December, where she was allegedly assaulted and subjected to racial slurs, a police officer said.
No FIR was filed initially when she approached the police. She later moved court, prompting a case to be registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya
Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police cited her absence from Delhi and insufficient grounds at the time as reasons for the delay.
Next Story